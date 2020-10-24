Listeria Outbreak Hits 3 States

(Newser) – A listeria outbreak has hit 10 people across 3 states—apparently all sickened after eating deli meat, per Consumer Reports. The Centers for Disease Control hasn't identified a supplier, retailer, or brand yet, but nine of the victims said they had eaten Italian-style meats like prosciutto or mortadella bought pre-packaged from deli counters. The cases were in New York, Massachusetts, and Florida; one of them died and all were sent to hospitals. Listeriosis symptoms—which can appear up to four weeks after consuming the bacteria—include headache, diarrhea, and muscle aches, and can cause convulsions, balance loss, and confusion if it moves to the nervous system. CNN notes that the median age of those sickened was 81 and the majority were female. (Read more outbreak stories.)