Trump: It Was an 'Honor' to Vote for a 'Guy Named Trump'

(Newser) – President Trump said he voted Saturday "for a guy named Trump" and called it an "honor" to cast his own ballot in his adopted home state of Florida before he jetted off to campaign in three battleground states, where large crowds awaited even as coronavirus cases are surging to records in the country, the AP reports. Joe Biden, pressing the case that Trump doesn't deserve a second term because of his handling of the pandemic, told a drive-in rally outside Philadelphia that he didn't "like the idea of all this distance but it's necessary" for public health reasons. "We don't want to become superspreaders," he said, using a term that has been used to described a Rose Garden event in late September where Trump announced his Supreme Court nominee.

story continues below

Biden, with some help from rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, was courting voters in hotly contested pockets of Pennsylvania that could prove key to deciding the outcome of the race in the state. Trump, who spent the night at his Mar-a-Lago resort after campaigning Friday in Florida, stopped at an early voting polling site set up at a public library. The president last year switched his official residence from New York to his private Florida club, complaining that New York politicians had treated him badly. Greeted at the polling site by a crowd of cheering supporters, Trump wore a mask inside, following local rules in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Biden hasn’t voted and is likely do so in person on Election Day, Nov. 3., as Delaware doesn’t offer early voting.