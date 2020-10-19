Teacher Sees Scared Kids in Zoom Class, Calls 911

(Newser) – A teacher in California says she never logs out of online classes until all her students have logged off—a policy that meant she was able to call for help when a man broke into a home while two students were still logged on. "I was just watching their faces and I can see their faces go from concern to panic," Jennifer Petersen tells CBS Sacramento. She says that that as the students started screaming for help, she called 911 and stayed online with them until police arrived. According to police radio from the Sacramento suburb of Galt, the intruder entered through a front window and ran through the house.

story continues below

Police say Louis Dulay, 55, jumped the backyard fence and was found hiding in a neighbor's home. Dulay, who claimed he was being chased by men with rifles, faces charges including burglary and child endangerment. The children's mother, Reyna Luna, wasn't home at the time of the incident, the New York Post reports. " Thank You Mrs. Peterson for staying logged in to help my kids by calling 911 and for giving them the protection and comfort that they needed at that moment even though you were miles away," Luna wrote in a Facebook post. (An even more disturbing case emerged in Chicago.)

