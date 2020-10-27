Yet Another Company Joins Streaming Wars

(Newser) – Yet another service provider is jumping into the TV streaming wars. This time it's T-Mobile and its TVision service with live news, entertainment and sports channels, starting at $10 a month. T-Mobile says it's aiming to offer a simpler and and cheaper service for people dissatisfied with cable. But it's entering a crowded field. And most similar streaming services have found it difficult to sustain low prices over time. TVision will offer three branches of its service. TVision Live will have live news, entertainment, and sports channels at three tiers priced at $40, $50, and $60, depending on how many sports channels you want, the AP reports. The $40 option offers around 30 channels including ABC, NBC, Fox, CNN, Fox News, ESPN, and Fox Sports Networks.

Then there's TVision Vibe, which is $10 a month and includes about 30 channels from AMC, Discovery, and Viacom—but no sports. And TVision Channels, which lets you sign up for individual channel streaming services, starting with just three: Starz, Showtime, and Epix. T-Mobile says the service will be available for T-Mobile wireless customers on Nov. 1, legacy Sprint customers Nov. 13, and non subscribers next year. A slew of new streaming services started to challenge traditional TV providers and dominant streaming services like Netflix over the past year, including Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max and Comcast’s Peacock service. CBS recently rebranded its CBS All Access service as Paramount Plus, relaunching in 2021. Some, including Quibi, have already bitten the dust.