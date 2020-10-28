Rare Hurricane Strikes the US

(Newser) – Zeta powered ashore just 1 mph shy of a devastating Category 3 hurricane, gaining in intensity just before its south Louisiana landfall, the AP reports. Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said Zeta's 110 mph winds would make it the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the continental US this late in the calendar since the 1899 Halloween Hurricane struck South Carolina. The storm roared ashore Wednesday afternoon. At 4pm Wednesday, Zeta's core was centered about 65 miles south-southwest of New Orleans.

Forecasters at the US National Hurricane Center in Miami said the hurricane's top sustained winds had strengthened slightly before landfall. In coastal Louisiana, the president of St. Bernard Parish, Guy McInnis, called on residents to stay home as Zeta pummels the region. Speaking on WDSU-TV he said he could see oak trees in front of his building swaying back and said he's very concerned about high winds. He also said he was praying for the best outcome—meaning no deaths or injuries. More to follow.