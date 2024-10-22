US /
rats

The US Cities That Rats Love Most

Chicago tops Orkin's list for 10th year straight
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 22, 2024 8:32 AM CDT
The US Cities That Rats Love Most
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Chanawat Phadwichit)

For 10 years straight, one city has claimed the title of America's "rattiest city," according to the Orkin pest-control service, and it's "won" the honor again this year, reports Patch. That city would be Chicago, whose "abundance of alleys" has helped the rodents take up residence in annoying numbers. New York is the state with the most cities (five) in Orkin's top 50 list, which was put together by logging how many new residential rodent treatments were ordered between September 2023 and August 2024. Does your city hold an unfortunate place on the top 10 list below? Orkin offers some tips, including sealing all entry points to your home and fixing chewed-through trash bins. Without further ado:

  1. Chicago
  2. Los Angeles
  3. New York
  4. San Francisco
  5. Washington, DC
  6. Denver
  7. Philadelphia
  8. Detroit
  9. Baltimore
  10. Cleveland
Check out what other cities made Orkin's top 50. (This is the dirtiest city in America.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X