The US Cities That Rats Love Most

For 10 years straight, one city has claimed the title of America's "rattiest city," according to the Orkin pest-control service, and it's "won" the honor again this year, reports Patch. That city would be Chicago, whose "abundance of alleys" has helped the rodents take up residence in annoying numbers. New York is the state with the most cities (five) in Orkin's top 50 list, which was put together by logging how many new residential rodent treatments were ordered between September 2023 and August 2024. Does your city hold an unfortunate place on the top 10 list below? Orkin offers some tips, including sealing all entry points to your home and fixing chewed-through trash bins. Without further ado: