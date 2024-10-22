From 13% to 3%: A New Market Forecast Is Bleak

Those in the stock market who have watched their portfolios grow by leaps and bounds over the past decade might want to brace for a new normal starting next year. A new analysis by Goldman Sachs is summed up thusly by the Street: "In the immortal words of Willie Nelson, turn out the lights, the party's over." Which is not to say the analysts are predicting a market crash—only that the hefty gains of years past will likely shrink by a lot.

Meager: The Goldman note forecasts an annualized return of 3% over the next decade for the benchmark S&P 500, down from 13% in the current decade, reports Business Insider. At that rate, the gains may not even keep up with inflation. "Investors should be prepared for equity returns during the next decade that are toward the lower end of their typical performance distribution," write the Goldman analysts.