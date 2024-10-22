From 13% to 3%: A New Market Forecast Is Bleak

Goldman Sachs predicts next decade's yearly market gains will shrink significantly
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 22, 2024 8:57 AM CDT
A New Analysis Has Bleak News for Investors
Trader Gregory Rowe works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in this file photo.   (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Those in the stock market who have watched their portfolios grow by leaps and bounds over the past decade might want to brace for a new normal starting next year. A new analysis by Goldman Sachs is summed up thusly by the Street: "In the immortal words of Willie Nelson, turn out the lights, the party's over." Which is not to say the analysts are predicting a market crash—only that the hefty gains of years past will likely shrink by a lot.

  • Meager: The Goldman note forecasts an annualized return of 3% over the next decade for the benchmark S&P 500, down from 13% in the current decade, reports Business Insider. At that rate, the gains may not even keep up with inflation. "Investors should be prepared for equity returns during the next decade that are toward the lower end of their typical performance distribution," write the Goldman analysts.

  • Big problem: The analysts are worried about "the extraordinary concentration of the recent stock market runup," per Axios. Meaning, big companies such as Nvidia, Alphabet, Meta, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft account for too big a share of the current gains. "Our historical analyses show that it is extremely difficult for any firm to maintain high levels of sales growth and profit margins over sustained periods of time," reads the Goldman advisory.
  • Other issues: Weakening economic growth worldwide, worries of a Mideast war that could drive up energy prices, a growing national debt that has investors worried, and inflated stock valuations are other factors at play, per the New York Times.
