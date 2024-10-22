Trump: I've Seen No Evidence of Election Fraud

Donald Trump and his supporters say the only way he can lose is through election fraud, but the former president acknowledged Monday that he hasn't seen any evidence of that so far. Asked at a news conference in North Carolina whether he's seen anything shady yet, Trump replied: "Well, I haven't," reports the New York Times. "Unfortunately," he added, "I know the other side, and they are not good. But I have not seen that." Trump then turned to Republican National Committee chairman Michael Whatley, who agreed about not seeing any fraud.
It's still early, said Whatley, but the "systems we want to have in place are in place" across all 50 states, and the party is "happy with the initial results." However, Trump struck a different tone later at a rally in Greenville, North Carolina, notes Axios. "He'll stop the cheating," Trump told supporters, referring to Whatley, per Good Morning America. "Are they cheating? Michael, they're trying, but are they? They're not going to get away with it, right? ... They got away with it in plenty of places."
- Bigger fight: The Times notes that Republicans already have filed scores of lawsuits across the country suggesting "a broader effort to lay the groundwork to challenge the election results in November." As attorney and Trump ally Mike Davis tells ABC News: "Trump learned his lesson from 2020, and he has a really good legal team at the campaign and the RNC. We are so much better prepared." However, the story notes that Democrats are mounting an aggressive counter-strategy of their own in the courts.
