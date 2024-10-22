Trump: I've Seen No Evidence of Election Fraud

Donald Trump and his supporters say the only way he can lose is through election fraud, but the former president acknowledged Monday that he hasn't seen any evidence of that so far. Asked at a news conference in North Carolina whether he's seen anything shady yet, Trump replied: "Well, I haven't," reports the New York Times. "Unfortunately," he added, "I know the other side, and they are not good. But I have not seen that." Trump then turned to Republican National Committee chairman Michael Whatley, who agreed about not seeing any fraud.