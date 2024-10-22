One Meal in Maryland Caused 46 Hospitalizations

Investigators are trying to determine what people in Jessup, Maryland ate that caused a hospital to go into "mini- disaster alert." Officials say at least 46 people were hospitalized with food poisoning after emergency services received reports of multiple sick people Monday afternoon, WJLA reports. Dozens of people were evaluated by firefighters and paramedics at NAFCO Wholesale Seafood Distributors before they were taken to local hospitals, reports Fox 5 DC . None of them were in critical conditions. The Howard County General Hospital said it went into "mini disaster alert" because of the number of patients.

Authorities say it appears to be an isolated incident involving people who ate the same meal, USA Today reports. "Preliminary indications are that the illness is related to outside food prepared by an employee and shared with others at the facility," the Howard County Health Department said Tuesday, per the Baltimore Sun. The department said it is "not aware of any risk of further illnesses connected to this incident. A staff member at the seafood company told the Sun that the people who became ill are employees. (More food poisoning stories.)