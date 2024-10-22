Couple Got Lost for 4 Days in Woods Behind House

A man has died after he and his wife took a casual stroll in the woods behind their Maine home and ended up lost for four nights. John Helmstadter, 82, Pamela Helmstadter, 72, and their black lab Lucy had set out for a walk along trails behind their Alexander home on Oct. 13 when John fell and was unable to get back up, his wife later reported. Pamela went in search of help but "got disoriented in the woods" she'd explored dozens of times before and "could not get home," according to Maine Game Wardens. Neither she nor John had cellphones. Pamela was discovered alive but severely hypothermic four days later, reports NBC News , noting overnight temperatures dropped as low as 26 degrees Fahrenheit. John was found dead 200 yards from his wife.

Authorities had begun searching for the couple on Wednesday after a neighbor noticed a package at their home was untouched. Mark Latti of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife noted it rained Tuesday and there was a frost on Wednesday, hinting at what the couple endured, per USA Today. Game wardens and K9s ultimately found Pamela more than a mile southeast of her home around 2:30pm Thursday. Her husband of 31 years was located about half an hour later. "I told him, 'I'll come back for you as soon as I find out where we are,'" Pamela says from a hospital bed, noting she's dealing with "a lot of sadness and grief," per WMTW. She adds she ate peat moss during her time in the woods, hoping "that would keep me alive."

Authorities said Lucy may have had a role in her owner's survival. "When the K-9 team located [Pamela], her dog was being very protective of her and even laid down on top of her on her chest," Maine Warden Service Sgt. Josh Beal tells WMTW. "It sounds like that's what the dog would do at night as well to help keep her warm." The Maine Game Wardens said Pamela's "body temperature was 90.7 when she was found, but she was able to discuss what had occurred." She told authorities she'd given up hope of ever being found before hearing a Warden Service airplane circling overhead five times on Thursday. "I knew if I wasn't found that day, I wasn't going to survive," she said, per WMTW. (More rescue stories.)