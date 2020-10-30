To the Ears, Our Universe Is Rather Creepy

(Newser) – NASA wants to take your Halloween celebration out of this world. The space agency has released a playlist of sinister space sounds, which it describes as "'moans' and 'whistles' from our universe that would scare the most ghoulish of creatures." You can hear the creaks of a suspected Marsquake, the hair-raising whispers of plasma wave signals from Jupiter's ionosphere, and musical-sounding notes from a supermassive black hole, all assembled for human ears. The sounds come from spacecraft sent to various points in our solar system.

Separately, NASA's Exoplanet Exploration Office at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., has released a Galaxy of Horrors poster collection that highlights the sinister elements of the universe, per CNN. Each colorful poster is styled to look like a vintage horror movie advertisement. One showcases "gamma ray ghouls," noting "these beams of doom are unleashed upon their unfortunate surroundings, shining a million trillion times brighter than the Sun for up to 30 terrifying seconds." Others feature "zombie worlds" and "eternal darkness." Available in English or Spanish, they're free to download from NASA's website. (Prepare for a Halloween full moon.)

