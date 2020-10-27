Halloween Comes With a Bonus Treat This Year

(Newser) – No matter how you plan to spend Halloween night amid a pandemic, Mother Nature plans to deliver the appropriate setting. For the first time since 1944, a full moon will rise over all US time zones on Saturday, reports USA Today. Halloween only sees a full moon every 19 years, reports Smithsonian, meaning US time zones won't experience another until 2039. This will be a blue moon, the second full moon of the month, which only occurs about once even 2.5 years, per Smithsonian. Dubbed the hunter's moon—in reference to traditional efforts to hunt game at night to prepare for winter, per CNN—the moon will appear smaller than usual as it nears the farthest point in its orbit around the Earth, so mind the shadows. (Read more Halloween stories.)