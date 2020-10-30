(Newser) – Forget about Baby Einstein—when Grimes chills with her infant son, they watch Apocalypse Now. "He's into radical art," the Canadian musician tells the New York Times. "Like, he just actually is, and I don't think it's problematic to engage with them on that level." In a Zoom interview that the Times describes as feeling "a bit like drinking from a fire hose of science fiction prophecy," the 32-year-old girlfriend of Elon Musk talks a lot about artificial intelligence, including her new ambient "lullaby" via the Endel app, which she says she created because white noise for 5-month-old X Æ A-XII (whom she calls X) wasn't "artistic" enough.

story continues below

"In general, stuff for babies is really just creatively bad," she says. "I don't want your first introduction to the world to just be all this aimless crap." She insists she's not "insulting babies," she's just bored of the homogeneity of content for the under-1 set. "[Babies] do have taste," she says. "They definitely like some things. They don't like other things. They fully have opinions." Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, also reveals in the interview she now goes by the letter "c," to represent the speed of light. Read up on the rest of her thoughts here. (Read more Grimes stories.)

