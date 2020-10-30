Walmart Puts Guns Back on Display

(Newser)
–
Walmart has reversed its decision to remove firearms and ammunition from store displays. The company had said Thursday that the change was prompted by civil unrest. "As the current incidents have remained geographically isolated, we have made the decision to begin returning these products to the sales floor today," the company said in a statement Friday, CNBC reports. Walmart would not discuss the timing of putting guns back on display days before the presidential election. Global conflict experts say a combination of factors indicate that conflict in US streets, if not violence, is possible on election night or shortly after, per NPR. (Read more Walmart stories.)