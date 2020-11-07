Trump Won't Concede, Vows to Continue Fight

(Newser) – President Trump is not about to concede. In a statement issued after news outlets declared Joe Biden the winner on Saturday, the president remained defiant:

"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed," he said, per Reuters. "The simple fact is this election is far from over."

The president, who has repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims of fraud about the counting of mail ballots, said his legal team would start "prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld," per CNBC. Earlier, before the race was called, the president tweeted, " WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!" He also traveled to his golf club in Sterling, Virginia, on Saturday morning for a round of golf. (Biden says it's now time to "heal.")

