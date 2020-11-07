The AP Calls It: Joe Biden Reaches 270

(Newser) – Joe Biden has reached the magic number of 270 electoral votes necessary to win the presidency, reports the AP. Details are still emerging, but the AP and CNN report that Biden won Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, putting him at 273. The Trump campaign, however, still has legal challenges pending and recounts are likely, meaning it could be days or weeks before the nation has an undisputed winner. Biden addressed the nation late Friday night.

story continues below

In a statement on Friday, President Trump vowed to continue his legal fight, saying it was "about the integrity of our entire election process," reports Politico. The outlet notes that Trump has failed to produce any evidence to back up his allegations of fraud during the counting of mail ballots. "We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law," said Trump. "I will never give up fighting for you and our nation." (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

