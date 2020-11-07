Biden: 'I Am Humbled'

(Newser) – Joe Biden is out with his first statement after being pronounced president-elect by the AP and other news outlets. "I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in vice president-elect (Kamala) Harris," it reads, per the AP. Biden notes that a record number of Americans voted despite "unprecedented obstacles" and reiterates a theme he's been pushing in recent speeches: "With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation," he says. "It's time for America to unite. And to heal." Biden plans to address the nation Saturday night, reports the Hill. He would be the 46th president, while Harris would be the first female vice president and the first VP of color. President Trump, however, says the race is "far from over." (Read more Election 2020 stories.)