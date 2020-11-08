Biden Family Dog Will Make White House History

(Newser) – Joe Biden's presidential win—assuming it overcomes all court battles—will also be a victory for those who like seeing pets in the White House, NBC News reports. The Biden family's adopted German shepherd, Major, will be the first rescue dog to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Major will also have the Bidens' other German shepherd, Champ, for company. "I'm not big into politics, especially American politics," tweeted Fabulous Finn, one of several dog experts celebrating the news, per People. "But I am over the moon to see two beautiful German Shepherd dogs in the White House."

story continues below

The Bidens fostered Major before adopting him two years ago via the Delaware Humane Association, NPR reports. Major was "from the litter of German shepherd pups that were surrendered and not doing well at all," the association wrote on Facebook. "Once we posted about them for your help, Joe Biden caught wind of them and reached out immediately. The rest is history." There's a long tradition of presidential pets, but President Trump said it would be "phony" for him to get one: "I wouldn't mind having one, honestly, but I don't have any time," he told the Washington Post in 2019. "How would I look walking a dog on the White House lawn?" (Read more presidential pets stories.)

