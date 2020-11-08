US Couple Dies on Their Honeymoon

(Newser) – For Mohammad Malik and Noor Shah, it was another day in paradise. Tragically, it was also their last. The New York City couple drowned last month near their Caribbean resort just four days after getting married, Newsday reports. "It's a devastating loss," said Malik's father, Maqbool. "This is a shock beyond belief. And it's a tragedy of different dimensions when you have to lay two children to rest in a joint funeral." He said Malik, 35, and Shah, 29, were swimming in chest-deep water off the Turks and Caicos Islands when strong riptides dragged them under. Witnesses pulled them out and performed CPR, he said, but the couple died right there.

Family members describe Mohammad as a "humble, bright" corporate lawyer who had a "big smile" and Shah as a four-year surgical resident seeking a vascular surgery fellowship, the New York Post reports. "My brother was very deeply in love with her," said Ahmad Malik. "He was always glowing when he was with her. He was glowing on the day of his wedding." Now Mohammad's father says the resort failed to post warning signs about the riptides. Resort officials are yet to comment. "It's a tragedy in every sense of the word," said Mohammad's older brother, who added that Shah "was everything to him. She was his princess when he got engaged and she became his Queen." (Read about a 10-year-old who was saved from a riptide.)

