'Dream Team' Couple Helped Develop New Vaccine

The exhilarating news that a COVID-19 vaccine was a big success in a large-scale trial is a victory for Pfizer—and for the husband-and-wife team behind BioNTech, the German biotech firm that collaborated with the American drugmaker. CEO Ugur Sahin and his wife, board member Oezlem Tuereci, founded the firm with Austrian oncologist Christoph Huber in 2008. The company's work on using messenger RNA genetic material to fight cancer led to the vaccine success. Matthias Kromayer of venture capital firm MIG, which has funded the company, describes Sahin and Tuereci as a "dream team," reports Reuters. The pair, who are both from Turkish immigrant families in Germany, are so committed to their work that they returned to the lab on the day they got married. The company announced Monday that in Phase 3 clinical trials, the vaccine had been 90% effective in preventing infections without serious side effects.

Success seen as major breakthrough. The Guardian reports that while experts caution that the results are still preliminary, they consider the vaccine's apparent success "excellent and exciting news." If the vaccine does win approval, as seems likely, it will be the first approved vaccine based on mRNA, which could lead to new and improved vaccines for other diseases.

