Report: Trump Is Weighing 2024 Run

(Newser) – Donald Trump: the next Grover Cleveland? Sources tell Axios that in "the clearest indication yet that Trump understands he has lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden," the president has started talking about a 2024 run for president. The sources say Trump, who has publicly refused to concede the election and vowed to fight the results in court, has told advisers he is considering another run. The Constitution allows Trump to seek a second term, though it would be an unusual move: The only president in US history to have served non-consecutive terms was Cleveland, a Democrat who won the 1884 and 1892 elections. He won the popular vote in 1888, but lost the Electoral College to Benjamin Harrison.

While Republicans who have set their sights on 2024 are "dreading the prospect of a Trump run," per Axios, some Trump allies say they would welcome the move. Sen. Lindsey Graham told Fox News Radio on Sunday that while he is encouraging Trump to keep fighting the 2020 result, he would also support a 2024 run. "I would encourage President Trump if, after all this, he does fall short ... to not let this movement die, to consider running again, to create an organization, platforms over the next four years, to keep this movement alive." Mick Mulvaney, Trump's former White House chief of staff, said Thursday that he would "absolutely" put Trump on "the shortlist of people who are likely to run in 2024," the Hill reports. "He doesn't like losing," Mulvaney added. (Read more President Trump stories.)

