Incendiary Weapons Have Taken Horrific Toll on Civilians

(Newser) – A new report released Monday documents the use of incendiary weapons and their horrific human cost on civilians over the past decade in conflict zones like Afghanistan, the Gaza Strip, and Syria, with Human Rights Watch and Harvard’s human rights clinic calling on nations to close loopholes in international law and stigmatize their use, the AP reports. The report says the weapons—which may include white phosphorus—inflict excruciating burns and can lead to infection, shock, and organ failure. Medics often do not have adequate resources in war zones to assist victims with serious burns. White phosphorus burns until it’s gone and can burn right down to the bone, leaving victims in chronic pain and with permanent disabilities and scarring.

The report by Human Rights Watch and Harvard Law School’s International Human Rights Clinic notes that burn victims sometimes need to be intubated in order for intensive wounds to be treated and dead skin scraped away. They may also require multiple surgeries and intense physical therapy to regain mobility. One incident detailed in the report: