Michigan Worker Crushed by 25K-Pound Mold

(Newser) – The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office received a call Tuesday morning about a workplace injury. It ended up being much worse. Law enforcement arrived to find a Michigan man had been crushed by a 25,000-pound manufacturing mold. It apparently fell from one of the plant walls at Romeo RIM in Bruce Township and onto David Spano, 42. Bruce Township Fire Chief David Witgen said Spano likely died instantly, reports the Macomb Daily.

story continues below

"At this time, the incident appears to be a tragic accident," said the sheriff's department in a statement cited by ABC News. The Detroit News reports the company makes polyurethane parts used in the automotive, transportation, agriculture, and construction sectors. The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified. "The people that run the plant are pretty much a family-based group, very personable," says Witgen. "It's such a tragedy." (Read more accidental death stories.)

