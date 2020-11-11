Four Seasons Total Landscaping Definitely Getting Its 15 Minutes

(Newser) – It's a press-conference location that will go down in history, and one that seems to be raising the fortunes of America's most suddenly famous landscaping company. NPR reports on the cash cow that the Trump campaign's Saturday press conference is turning out to be for Philadelphia's Four Seasons Total Landscaping. Over the course of Sunday and Monday it rolled out apparel, stickers, and facemasks bearing plays on President Trump's slogans. Think "Make America Rake Again" and "Lawn and Order." By Tuesday, its inventory had been temporarily depleted, but the riffs off the press conference don't end there.

The business is also offering a photo of its parking lot as a Zoom background, and Rolling Stone rounds up Four Seasons-related merchandise being offered by other sellers. Philly Voice also reports a fun run has been scheduled in the city for Sunday, Nov. 29. Playing off the famed annual Broad Street Run, the 11-mile race begins at Four Seasons Total Landscaping and ends at the Four Seasons luxury hotel. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

