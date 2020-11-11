(Newser) – Authorities have yet to solve an arson that killed five family members in Denver in August despite a $40,000 reward. Police say three masked individuals started the fire that killed Djibril Diol, 29; his partner, Adja Diol, 23; their toddler daughter Khadija; Djibril's sister, Hassan Diol, 25; and her infant daughter, Hawa Baye, in the early hours of Aug. 5. Djibril was a US citizen who emigrated from Senegal in 2012 before earning a degree in civil engineering at Colorado State University. He was working on a major highway project at the time of his death, per ABC News, which notes the other deceased family members had more recently emigrated. All victims were found on the first floor of the home in a new subdivision close to the Denver airport. Three others escaped the fire by jumping from the home's second floor.

The suspected arsonists are believed to have worn dark masks and light-colored hoodies (though an initial photo suggested light-colored masks and dark hoodies), and they're thought to have escaped in a dark four-door sedan. But there's been little progress in the case, even after a reward for tips was raised from $14,000 to $40,000 in September, per Denverite. "Everybody is asking for updates, and there's been nothing," family friend Ousman Ba tells ABC. Lt. Matt Clark says authorities "haven't given up." He notes investigators have served digital search warrants for possible evidence, including cellphone records. "Some of these are connected to tips, and some are just general investigative tactics to identify and place someone at a location," he says. Police and relatives have said the Muslim family had no known enemies or issues that might point to a motive. (Read more arson stories.)

