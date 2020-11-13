Airline Says Miles Can Be Redeemed for a COVID Test

(Newser) – A free COVID-19 test might not seem like the most enticing reward for frequent fliers—but showing a negative test is the only way visitors to Hawaii can skip the mandatory 14-day quarantine. Hawaiian Airlines says that for a limited time, members of its reward program can redeem air miles for an at-home COVID test that normally costs $150, the Washington Post reports. For 14,000 miles, HawaiianMiles members can have a test shipped to them. The airline says a Vault Health testing supervisor will instruct customers via video call on collecting a saliva sample, which will then be shipped to a lab.

The airline says the lab will provide results within 24 hours of receiving the sample. Hawaiian regulations state that visitors who want to avoid quarantine have to show a negative COVID test from one of its trusted partners taken less than 72 hours before arrival. Hawaiian Airlines exec Avi Mannis says the airline is "dedicated to making testing for our guests as convenient and accessible as possible." KHON2 reports that Hawaiian is the first US carrier to make COVID tests part of its loyalty program. (Read more Hawaiian Airlines stories.)

