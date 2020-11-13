Late-Night Hosts Mock Trump's Refusal to Concede

(Newser) – President Trump's refusal to concede the election may be bad news for American democracy, but it's providing plenty of material for late-night hosts including Jimmy Kimmel, who has labeled it "Squattergate." Kimmel joked Thursday night that one solution could be to make Trump the president of Alaska, reports the New York Times. "He'd love it," Kimmel said. "It even sounds like the names of his wives and daughters: Melania, Ivana, Ivanka, Alaska." Daily Show host Trevor Noah, meanwhile, noted that most donations to Trump's " Official Election Defense Fund" will not go toward legal challenges. 'This guy never misses a hustle," Noah joked. "I bet as we speak he’s ripping out the copper wiring from the White House walls."

On Wednesday, Late Show host Stephen Colbert likened Trump to "a toddler too hopped up on sugar to go to bed," the Guardian reports. "There’s no reasoning with him at this point, you just have to let him tire himself out, wait until he falls asleep on the kitchen floor and hope he hasn’t conspired with the dog to stage a coup," Colbert said. On Thursday night, he accused Trump of "clinging to the job desperately" but not actually doing it, noting that there hasn't been an intelligence briefing on Trump's schedule since Oct. 2. "He really should take the briefings because I’m sure they’re full of valuable information," Colbert said. "For instance, he might find out that the United States elected a new president." (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

