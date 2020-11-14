(Newser) – Last Saturday, the streets of DC filled with people celebrating that the presidential race had been called for Joe Biden. This Saturday, crowds will once more gather, but this time they'll be made up of supporters of President Trump, who still hasn't conceded to President-elect Biden. The Washington Post reports that streets in the nation's capital will start closing at 6am Saturday to accommodate the various planned protests, including a Women for America First event, a "Million MAGA March," and a "Stop the Steal" demonstration. The rallies have been promoted by conspiracy theorists, far-right media personalities, and white nationalists, several of whom the Post says are expected to attend. Counterprotests also appear to be in the works. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany noted Thursday that she expects the turnout to be "quite large," per the Hill. "People want to show up and have their voice heard," she said. More on the DC happenings:

A Trump appearance? The president himself noted he may swing by during the rallies. "Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C.," he tweeted Friday. "I may even try to stop by and say hello." He then made another baseless claim about election fraud, which was flagged by Twitter as "disputed."