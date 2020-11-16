(Newser) – "I'm not going to be bullied." That's the response of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after one of President Trump's COVID advisers delivered a very public rebuke of new restrictions in her state. "We know that the White House likes to single us out here in Michigan, me out in particular," the Democratic governor said on CNN Sunday night, per the Hill. "I'm not going to be bullied into not following reputable scientists and medical professionals." The controversy stems from Whitmer's announcement of new restrictions on Sunday that include the suspension of in-person classes at high schools and colleges, as well as eat-in dining at restaurants, per the Detroit Free Press.

After Whitmer made the announcement, Trump adviser Scott Atlas urged people to "rise up" against the restrictions, adding in a tweet that "you get what you accept." He later clarified that he wasn't advocating violence but instead wanted people to "peacefully protest." Michigan just had its worst seven-day stretch yet, with more than 44,000 new cases and 416 deaths. New cases are rising at a clip four times higher than the previous peak in April, and hospitals are filling up.


