Rockefeller Center's Christmas Tree Looks Very 2020

(Newser) – Rockefeller Center managed to find what might be the perfect Christmas tree for 2020. The iconic Christmas tree erected (but not yet decorated) in New York City on Saturday failed to impress various social media users, who likened it to Charlie Brown's sparse version. "I know it's 2020 and everything is terrible but the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree should be a lot fuller," one Twitter user wrote, per the BBC. "Just like the rest of us, [it's] really been through things in 2020," wrote another. Others noted the tree—which looks particularly bare in a photo shared by Rockefeller Center on Twitter—seemed perfectly "on brand" for 2020.

story continues below

A few more optimistic observers were sure the tree would look great once its limbs had settled. The 75-foot-tall Norway Spruce had been tightly wrapped for transport from Oneonta, NY, on Saturday. However, one video appears to show a portion falling off the tree as a crane lifted it into place at Rockefeller Plaza, per the Hill. Rockefeller Center owner Tishman Speyer said it was proud to continue the Christmas tree tradition for an 88th year given the complication that is the coronavirus pandemic. The tree is to be lit on Dec. 2. There will be no public access, but the ceremony will be broadcast on NBC. (Read more Rockefeller Center stories.)

