Woman Pushed Onto Subway Tracks Survives

(Newser) – While a 40-year-old woman waited on a New York subway platform Thursday for her approaching train to come to a stop, police said, a man standing nearby was watching, "calculating for the train to approach the station." He then sprinted over to the woman and shoved her onto the tracks. She kept her head down and survived, suffering cuts to her head and body, NBC News reports. "She fell, fortunately for her, between the roll bed and rails, and by the grace of God sustained minor injuries," a police captain said. A 24-year-old man, who is homeless, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and reckless endangerment. Security video recorded the attack. "It's very disturbing," the captain said. A witness said "the conductor stopped the train before it could pull up 100%, and then he came out traumatized—he was like, 'That was a person.'" NBC posted the video here.

