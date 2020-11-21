Twitter Confirms Trump Will Lose @POTUS

(Newser) – President Trump has yet to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, and in Twitter's eyes, it doesn't matter if that day ever comes. The company tells Politico that the @POTUS Twitter handle will shift to Biden the second the swearing-in is completed on Inauguration Day. The @whitehouse, @VP, @FLOTUS, and other presidential handles will shift at the same time on Jan. 20, 2021. A rep explains that "as we did for the presidential transition in 2017, this process is being done in close consultation with the National Archives and Records Administration."

All of President Trump's tweets will be archived, and the @POTUS handle will revert to zero tweets when it goes to Biden. CNN reports the archive of the tweets Barack Obama made as president can be found at @POTUS44. But Politico notes the move might not really matter. That's because Trump has largely used @realDonaldTrump during his presidency, and he'll obviously retain that account, though minus the protections he currently enjoys under Twitter’s "world leaders" policy. (Read more Twitter stories.)

