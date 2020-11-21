Coloradoans Spent 14 Hours in Line for an In-N-Out Burger

(Newser) – Never underestimate the appeal of a burger from In-N-Out Burger. Two new locations of the chain opened in Colorado Friday, and police reported people were quite literally spending their entire day in line to get the state's first taste of the popular chain. Aurora Police tweeted this about the location that opened in their city: "IN-n-Out burger is now at a TWELVE HOUR WAIT. I repeat TWELVE HOURS. Traffic is still significantly impacted in the area surrounding the mall. They will close before you get to the window most likely. Meanwhile many other local eateries do not have a wait hint hint." They later tweeted that they estimated the wait time at 14 hours and noted the line looked to be as long as two miles and wrapped around the mall twice.

Their "final update" in the afternoon stated that "the last car that will be served tonight has been 'marked' and is estimated they will be served around 2:00 a.m. We anticipate continued traffic impacts in the coming days so please use alternate routes, maybe you'll find another great local eatery to support." The Denver Post reports In-N-Out anticipated selling roughly 60,000 burgers at the Aurora location this weekend. The second location opened in Colorado Springs, where the Gazette reported lines for the drive-thru were more than a mile long, and that the mid-afternoon wait was at four hours. Colorado is now the seventh state to host In-N-Out Burger locations. The others are California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, and Utah. (Read more In-N-Out stories.)

