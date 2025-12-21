SpaceX Explosion Left Airliners With Tough Choices: FAA

Commercial flights over the Caribbean faced an unexpected hazard in January: falling pieces of a blown-up SpaceX rocket. FAA records reviewed by the Wall Street Journal show that when a SpaceX Starship test vehicle broke apart on Jan. 16 after lifting off from Texas, debris scattered over the region for nearly an hour, forcing air traffic controllers to improvise. A JetBlue flight to San Juan went into a holding pattern after controllers warned that reaching the airport would be "at your own risk." Two other aircraft—a second airliner and a business jet—declared fuel emergencies and flew through an area officially marked off for potential rocket debris. About 450 people were aboard the three planes; all landed without incident.

The scare revealed gaps in how regulators handle rocket failures in busy airspace. SpaceX didn't immediately report the issue through the FAA's dedicated hotline, according to agency documents. Controllers in Miami first learned of the explosion from pilots who saw debris, then had to quickly clear traffic around hastily activated "debris response areas" drawn only over US-controlled airspace, leaving an unprotected pocket over international waters. The added workload triggered what one FAA report called a "potential extreme safety risk," including at least one near-conflict between aircraft that required controller intervention.

The FAA convened a panel of experts in February to reassess debris procedures as commercial launches increase sharply—from a few dozen a year in recent decades to a projected 200 to 400 annually. Starship, the most powerful rocket in operation and central to SpaceX's plans, has now flown 11 test missions, several ending in explosions that the company describes as learning opportunities. The agency later expanded debris zones for a March Starship launch, and that failure caused less disruption to air travel, per the Journal. But in August, the FAA paused its safety review, saying many recommendations were already in progress and that it needed more outside input.

The agency said it is prepared to take additional steps if warranted, while SpaceX says it is working with regulators on better real-time tracking of rockets and debris—ideally, one executive said, so controllers can treat rocket failures more like fast-moving weather than sudden surprises. Just last week, SpaceX acknowledged a satellite problem generated more debris, per Yahoo News. "The satellite is largely intact, tumbling, and will reenter the Earth's atmosphere and fully demise within weeks," Starlink posted Thursday on X. LeoLabs reported detecting tens of fragments that probably likely resulted from the satellite, per Reuters.