Earth Has a New 2nd-Richest Person

Elon Musk surpasses Bill Gates
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 24, 2020 12:03 AM CST

(Newser) – Elon Musk is now the second-richest person in the world. The Tesla and SpaceX founder has, for the first time, surpassed Bill Gates' net worth of $127.7 billion, Bloomberg reports. Musk, 49, is now worth $127.9 billion, after the latest surge in Tesla's share price; his net worth has grown by $100.3 billion this year. (Back in January, he was No. 35 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.) Gates held the No. 1 spot on the index for years, but Amazon founder Jeff Bezos bumped him in 2017; Bloomberg notes Gates would be worth a lot more, but he has donated a massive amount of his fortune to charity. Bezos is worth $182 billion, MarketWatch reports, with more than $67 billion of that added this year. (Read more Elon Musk stories.)

