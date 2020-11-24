With Trebek Gone, Jeopardy! Reveals What's Next

(Newser) – Two weeks after the death of beloved host Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! is revealing what comes next. The last show Trebek filmed (just days before he died) will air the week of Jan. 4, and the game show announced Monday that new shows will start being produced Nov. 30, People reports. No new permanent host has yet been announced, but a series of guest hosts "from the Jeopardy! family" will take on Trebek's job, starting with "Greatest of All Time" Ken Jennings, who also became a consulting producer on the show in September. His shows will start airing Jan. 11, the AP reports.

"By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers,” the show's executive producer says. "There will only ever be one Alex Trebek, but I'm honored to be helping Jeopardy! out with this in January," Jennings tweeted. Before airing Trebek's final week of shows, Jeopardy! will air 10 of his best episodes during the weeks of Dec. 21 and Dec. 28. (Trebek spent his last day exactly as he wanted.)

