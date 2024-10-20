A New Stat May Spell Trouble for the Luxury Market

A humdrum-sounding trade stat has caught the attention of the financial press because it may signal bigger trouble on two fronts: the luxury market in general and the Chinese economy in particular. The story revolves around pricey Swiss watches.

A plunge: Sales of Swiss watches to mainland China cratered in September by a staggering 50%, reports the Wall Street Journal. Sales to Hong Kong fell by about 35%. Both markets are big hubs for the watches. As Quartz puts it, "China cooled to Swiss watches virtually overnight."