What Happened in This Wawa Did Not Stay in This Wawa

(Newser) – We can say don't make a Florida joke, but it may be impossible when it comes to the tale of a fight the Sun Sentinel says "nobody wanted to see, but millions have watched." A video of the scuffle, which took place in the early morning hours Monday in a Lauderhill, Fla., Wawa store, has gone viral, mainly because one of the guys involved has his pants down, exposing his butt, the entire time. Darien Rollins tells the Sentinel he'd stopped by the Wawa for a sandwich after driving back east from Fort Myers, and when he saw the men going at, he started recording. The fight apparently started when Guy A opened the door for Guy B, seen in the construction vest, and Guy B didn't appreciate it. "He wasn't feeling it," Rollins tells WPLG (which shows clips of the video here). "He told him 'don't ever hold the door for me. I don't need no help.'"

Guy A then took offense and tried to block Guy B from paying. That's when the punching ensued, and Guy A's pants dropped. As a store employee tries and fails to break up the fight, Rollins can be heard offering what WPLG describes as "colorful commentary." "Take him to the sky!" he exclaims as the brawl heats up. "Up top, chicken box! Pull up your pants, fam!" At one point, he even tries to diffuse the situation, telling the men: "It is 2 in the morning. Just let go. That's all you got to do, fam." Neither man pressed charges, Lauderhill police say. "I didn't expect this to go viral," Rollins tells the Sentinel. "I just posted it for the people who follow me to laugh at." Check out the full NSFW video, which had racked up 3.8 million views as of Wednesday morning, on Rollins' Twitter feed. (Read more viral video stories.)

