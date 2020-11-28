Wife to Ex-Hubby: Where's My $600M?

(Newser) – Honey, you owe me about $600 million—and I'm waiting. Tatiana Akhmedova is taking her ex-husband to court in London over a fortune including a private jet, an art collection, and several luxury mansions, the Guardian reports. A divorce court has already granted her 41.5% of Farkhad Akhmedov's $1.3 billion fortune, but it looks like she's gotten only about $6.5 million, per the Shropshire Star. She also accuses Akhmedova, a Russian oligarch and Vladimir Putin ally, of concealing hundreds of millions to avoid paying her. She claims he shifted assets and cash to their son Temur to hide the money, and won court orders to have Temur's lavish London pad raided for evidence. "I sent her a text and I said 'Why the [expletive] are you doing this?'" her son said of the search.

story continues below

That search turned up 58 devices, including a PlayStation console and four Xboxes. "Our mother raised us very well, she was a good mother," Temur said. "But this claim is because she doesn't like me because I didn't stick on her side. I couldn't imagine in a million years going against my own blood. She is just out for revenge." Temur was also hit with a freezing order against transferring or selling anything, and complained that he's only allowed to spend about $4,000 a week. For his part, Akhmedova said the couple had already divorced in Moscow 19 years ago—rendering the UK court's judgment null and void—but a judge said in 2016 that his divorce documents were likely forged, per the Guardian. The next legal round is slated to begin in court this week. (Read more divorce settlement stories.)

