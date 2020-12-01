For 4th Year, Vanity Fair Asks Billie Eilish Same Questions

(Newser) – Every Oct. 18 since 2017, when she was 15, Billie Eilish has sat down with Vanity Fair and answered the same questions in what, per Mashable, has become a sort of "holiday tradition" for her fans. The latest video has been released, and it's worth a watch, especially if you're a fan of the now-18-year-old singer. In it, Eilish cringes as she reflects on her 2019 answer to the question "describe yourself in 2020." Part of the 2019 quote: "What changes, you know?" Says 2020 Billie: "Ooh, gosh. That did not age well." Of the many, many things that actually did change between the two interviews, she said that "this is the most time off that I've had in five years now." Also: she now has a puppy, and a tattoo. (Read more Billie Eilish stories.)