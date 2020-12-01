(Newser) – A Trump campaign lawyer made plain on The Howie Carr Show on Monday that he's not a fan of Chris Krebs, the cybersecurity chief fired by President Trump last month after vouching for the security of the 2020 election. Joe diGenova promoted unproven conspiracy theories regarding the election, but also got extreme in his wording, issuing an apparent call to violence against Krebs, who used to head up DHS' Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. "Anybody who thinks the election went well, like that idiot Krebs ... that guy is a class A moron," diGenova said, per Politico. "He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot." The Daily Beast notes that host Carr's only response to diGenova's comments was "an awkward laugh," followed by a quick transition to another question before ending the interview.

Krebs, a Republican, was fired by Trump after he pushed back on the president's assertions that the election was fraught with fraud. Krebs appeared on 60 Minutes on Sunday to restate that Trump's remarks on the election were without basis, and diGenova made his own eyebrow-raising comments in addressing that interview. The 75-year-old attorney, part of Trump's "elite strike force" trying to overturn the election results, has a history of controversial statements, including on Fox News, where he used to be a regular contributor. Monday's remarks come amid a backdrop of other election officials, like Georgia's secretary of state, receiving threats for standing behind election results. "Threats like these ... terrorize other whistleblowers into silence," Government Accountability Project CEO Louis Clark said Monday of diGenova's remarks, per CNN. "It's behavior befitting a mob attorney." (Read more cybersecurity chief stories.)

