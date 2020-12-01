Kelly Clarkson's Husband Wants $436K a Month in Divorce

(Newser) – Kelly Clarkson's divorce case continues, and the latest legal documents filed by her soon-to-be-ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, reveal that he wants $436,000 per month from the singer, plus an additional $2 million in attorney fees. Of the monthly amount, $301,000 per month is spousal support and the rest is child support, per TMZ. Prior to the filing of those documents, Clarkson had won a major victory in court, with the judge ruling she will have primary physical custody of the couple's two young kids. Blackstock will have them on some weekends and holidays, and will FaceTime with them daily, the court ordered.

They can be with Blackstock on the first, third, and fifth weekends of each month, but he will have to travel to California from Montana, where he intends to reside, on the first and fifth weekends in order to visit them. On the third weekend, they can go to Montana. People reports that the court documents from that ruling reveal that "The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them." They are ordered not to speak ill of each other in front of the kids, or allow the kids to hear anyone else speak ill of their other parent. (Clarkson on post-divorce life: "a dumpster.")

