Chief Slams Detective for 'Appalling Lack of Judgment'

A Connecticut police detective ran into trouble when he tried to establish a "Major Crimes Dead Pool" by inviting colleagues to place bets on where the city's first murder of 2021 would take place. The detective, who has not been named, was charged with violating the Hartford Police Department's code of conduct and reassigned, the Hartford Courant reports. Further discipline will come "in short order," said Police Chief Jason Thody. Police personnel were invited to join the betting pool via a text message that began with, "You have been selected to participate (voluntary) in the Major Crimes Dead Pool," according to a local blog that broke the story.

For $20, participants could "pin" a location on a map of the city where they thought the first 2021 murder would occur. Just one person responded to the text, writing "Ty" (short for thank you). The department is still investigating who received the text, as it was sent to personal cell phone numbers. According to the blogger who broke the story, recipients included more than 20 people in the department. "While no wager took place, this represents an appalling lack of judgment, an extreme insensitivity toward our community, and a clear violation of Department policy for which there will be serious disciplinary consequences," Thody wrote in a now unavailable Facebook post, NBC Connecticut reports. (For one Alabama sheriff’s office, it's a "thugshot" Christmas.)

