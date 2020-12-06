The Zappos Visionary Was 'in Trouble' When He Died

(Newser) – The visionary who co-founded Zappos had plunged into a spiral of extreme behavior—including drugs, self-starvation, and oxygen-deprivation—when he died last month in a house fire, the Wall Street Journal reports. "Tony is in trouble," an insider warned one of Tony Hsieh's old friends. Indeed, people say Hsieh had moved to Utah, surrounded himself with employees who let him indulge, and experimented with ecstasy and mushrooms as he struggled with pandemic isolation. He also intensified his fascination with fire, burning some 1,000 candles at home. "I am going to be blunt," the singer Jewel wrote to her longtime friend, per Forbes. "I need to tell you that I don't think you are well and in your right mind. I think you are taking too many drugs that cause you to disassociate."

The former executive seemed to get it, and made plans to enter a Hawaii rehabilitation clinic. But when emergency workers tried saving the 46-year-old from a Connecticut house where he was staying, Hsieh had barricaded himself inside: "He's not answering the door," one said. The irony: Hsieh had invested deeply in helping those around him, giving his friends houses, pumping $350 million into downtown Las Vegas, and blending "his personal and professional lives into a quest for spiritual union with his colleagues," per the Journal. Then he retired from Zappos and fell into the dark side of his dreams. "This is my elegy, Tony," Jewel said in a tearful video after his death, per People. "I have never managed to sing while I cry. But here the tears flowed." (Read more about the cause of his death.)

