Finder of Famed Treasure Is Revealed

(Newser) – The identity of the man who ended one of the most famous treasure hunts in history in June has finally been revealed. Jack Stuef, 32, has come forward as the person who found Forrest Fenn's buried loot in an interview with Outside Online. Fenn himself died in September, but his grandson has confirmed that Stuef found the chest, believed to have more than $1 million worth of coins, gold, and other items, per the AP. Stuef, however, is not revealing exactly where in Wyoming he found the chest (he's afraid the site will be mobbed by visitors) or exactly how he deciphered Fenn's clues. He says he came forward to Daniel Barbarisi of Outside, who is writing a book about the hunt, only because he's about to be named in a lawsuit from one of the failed hunters. (In a new post at Medium, Stuef calls the suit an "abuse of the court system.") More:

story continues below