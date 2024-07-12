10 Best Books of the 21st Century

The New York Times has been gradually revealing its picks for the best 100 books of the 21st century, and the complete list is now here. More than 500 writers, critics, and others weighed in, with Italian author Elena Ferrante (a pseudonym) getting top honors for My Brilliant Friend of 2012. "Reading this uncompromising, unforgettable novel is like riding a bike on gravel: It's gritty and slippery and nerve-racking, all at the same time," reads the Times explanation. The top 10 on the list: