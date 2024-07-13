This Is the Most Dangerous State in America

New Mexico tops the list, while Rhode Island is deemed the safest
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 13, 2024 2:40 PM CDT
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Josiah S)

Perhaps no one knows better than personal injury lawyers how dangerous simply existing can be these days—especially in the US, where death rates are about 2.5 times higher than the average rates in other high-income nations, per Newsweek. That's why the Caputo and Van Der Walde Injury & Accident Attorneys has ranked the microcosms (each individual state) amid the larger American macrocosm in terms of dangerous living, based on 10 metrics, including traffic deaths, injuries suffered at work, deaths by gunfire, and crime, among others. Here, the top and bottom five:

Most dangerous states

  1. New Mexico
  2. Louisiana
  3. Arkansas
  4. Alaska
  5. Missouri

Least dangerous states

  1. Maine
  2. New Jersey
  3. Massachusetts
  4. New Hampshire
  5. Rhode Island

Check out Newsweek for other details. (These states have the most aggressive drivers.)

