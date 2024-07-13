This Is the Most Dangerous State in America

Perhaps no one knows better than personal injury lawyers how dangerous simply existing can be these days—especially in the US, where death rates are about 2.5 times higher than the average rates in other high-income nations, per Newsweek. That's why the Caputo and Van Der Walde Injury & Accident Attorneys has ranked the microcosms (each individual state) amid the larger American macrocosm in terms of dangerous living, based on 10 metrics, including traffic deaths, injuries suffered at work, deaths by gunfire, and crime, among others. Here, the top and bottom five:



Most dangerous states

New Mexico Louisiana Arkansas Alaska Missouri