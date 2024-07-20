Americans' Top 10 Ice Cream Flavors

Americans are downright old school when it comes to ordering ice cream. Instacart has assessed the nation's tastes based on orders placed, and it finds that vanilla comes in as America's favorite flavor, reports Real Simple. The rankings, along with other odds and ends, including the states that eat the most and least ice cream:

Vanilla Chocolate Cookies and Cream Strawberry Mint Chip Cookie Dough Coffee Butter Pecan Neapolitan Moose Tracks (a combo of vanilla, peanut butter cups, and fudge)