Americans' Top 10 Ice Cream Flavors

Instacart finds that good ol' vanilla is No. 1
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 20, 2024 11:02 AM CDT
Americans are downright old school when it comes to ordering ice cream. Instacart has assessed the nation's tastes based on orders placed, and it finds that vanilla comes in as America's favorite flavor, reports Real Simple. The rankings, along with other odds and ends, including the states that eat the most and least ice cream:

  1. Vanilla
  2. Chocolate
  3. Cookies and Cream
  4. Strawberry
  5. Mint Chip
  6. Cookie Dough
  7. Coffee
  8. Butter Pecan
  9. Neapolitan
  10. Moose Tracks (a combo of vanilla, peanut butter cups, and fudge)

  • Most, least: Vermont orders 36% more ice cream than the national average, the highest figure in the US. Hawaii is last, ordering 28% less than the national average.
  • Uniquely popular: An Instacart map also lays out the most "uniquely popular" flavors in the states—the flavor with the highest percentage point difference above the national average. Broadly speaking, Rocky Road dominates the West, while Moose Tracks is a favorite in the Midwest. Orange sherbet also is tops in the category in several states.
