Surfer Dies After Hawaii Shark Attack

(Newser) – A Hawaiian surfer has died after a shark attack in West Maui, in which the shark took a massive bite out of the man's surfboard. Robin Warren, 56, had paddled out into Honolua Bay when he was attacked just before 8am Tuesday, per Hawaii News Now. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery, reports KITV. He was then upgraded to stable condition. However, the Maui Memorial Medical Center later confirmed Warren had died on Wednesday evening. That makes this the first fatal shark attack in Hawaii since May 2019, when a shark bit off the leg of a swimmer just a few miles from Honolua Bay, according to a list maintained by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, per the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

The department shared photos of what appeared to be a 17-inch-wide bite mark in Warren's surfboard. It's unclear what injuries he suffered or what kind of shark he encountered. A World Surfing League women's professional surfing competition was entering its second day in Honolua Bay when the attack occurred, prompting warning signs along the beach. Though officials later said they were confident the shark had left the area, the competition has been suspended indefinitely. On Wednesday, the WSL said it was "working on options to complete the Maui Pro presented by ROXY event at an alternate location in Hawaii." "Our thoughts and hearts are with the victim's family and friends as well as the entire Maui surfing community," it added on Instagram, per CNN. (Read more shark attack stories.)

