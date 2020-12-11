Dolly Parton Rescues Child From Oncoming Vehicle

(Newser) – Who needs Wonder Woman when you have Dolly Parton? The Nashville legend, who helped fund development of Moderna's COVID vaccine, prevented a tragedy on the set of her new Netflix movie, Page Six reports. She pulled child actress Talia Hill out of the way of an oncoming vehicle, possibly saving the 9-year-old's life. "We were on set, and I was at the hot chocolate station, and they said go back to your beginning positions," Talia tells Inside Edition. "So there was a vehicle moving, and I was walking, and then somebody grabbed me and pulled me back, and I looked up and it was Dolly Parton.”

Talia, the youngest of three siblings cast in the holiday movie, says she gasped in shock when she saw who had saved her, People reports. "And she's like, 'Well, I am an angel, you know,'" Talia says. "Cause she plays an angel in the movie. And I was in shock. She hugged me and shook me and said, 'I saved your life!'" Talia and her siblings say it was "amazing" working with the star on Christmas on the Square. "When Dolly walked in she smelled like heaven. She greeted everyone even if you were a trashcan person," Talia says. "It was such a great feeling." (Read more Dolly Parton stories.)

